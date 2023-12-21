Will Oliver Ekman-Larsson Score a Goal Against the Blues on December 21?
The Florida Panthers' upcoming game versus the St. Louis Blues is set for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Oliver Ekman-Larsson score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Oliver Ekman-Larsson score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Ekman-Larsson stats and insights
- In seven of 31 games this season, Ekman-Larsson has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Blues.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also five assists.
- Ekman-Larsson's shooting percentage is 13.7%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.
Blues defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Blues are giving up 104 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Ekman-Larsson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/18/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|15:06
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Oilers
|2
|0
|2
|19:08
|Away
|W 5-1
|12/14/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:35
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/12/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|18:11
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/10/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|17:58
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/8/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|16:16
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/6/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|15:04
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/2/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|17:18
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|17:13
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/28/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|14:15
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
Panthers vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL, BSMW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
