The Florida Panthers' upcoming game versus the St. Louis Blues is set for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Oliver Ekman-Larsson score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Oliver Ekman-Larsson score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Ekman-Larsson stats and insights

  • In seven of 31 games this season, Ekman-Larsson has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Blues.
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also five assists.
  • Ekman-Larsson's shooting percentage is 13.7%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Blues are giving up 104 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Ekman-Larsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/18/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:06 Away L 3-1
12/16/2023 Oilers 2 0 2 19:08 Away W 5-1
12/14/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:35 Away L 4-0
12/12/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:11 Away L 4-0
12/10/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:58 Away W 5-2
12/8/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 16:16 Home W 3-1
12/6/2023 Stars 1 0 1 15:04 Home W 5-4
12/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:18 Home L 4-3
11/30/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 17:13 Away W 5-1
11/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:15 Away L 2-1 SO

Panthers vs. Blues game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSFL, BSMW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

