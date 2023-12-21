Having lost three straight away from home, the St. Louis Blues play at the Florida Panthers on Thursday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

You can tune in to BSFL, BSMW, and ESPN+ to see the Blues look to beat the Panthers.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Panthers vs Blues Additional Info

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers have given up 80 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in league play.

The Panthers' 91 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 21st in the NHL.

In their past 10 games, the Panthers have gone 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Panthers have allowed 2.3 goals per game (23 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.8 goals per game (28 total) over that time.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sam Reinhart 31 18 21 39 9 15 46.4% Aleksander Barkov Jr. 28 11 19 30 17 25 52% Carter Verhaeghe 31 15 11 26 16 15 40.7% Matthew Tkachuk 31 5 17 22 22 12 40% Evan Rodrigues 31 6 15 21 10 8 41.7%

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues have given up 104 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 22nd in the league.

The Blues have 88 goals this season (2.8 per game), 26th in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Blues are 4-6-0 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Blues have given up 36 goals (3.6 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.8 goals per game (28 total) over that stretch.

Blues Key Players