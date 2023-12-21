Thursday will feature a projected lopsided NHL outing between the home favorite Florida Panthers (18-11-2, -225 on the moneyline to win) and the St. Louis Blues (15-15-1, +180 moneyline odds) at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL, BSMW, and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Panthers vs. Blues Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, BSMW, and ESPN+

BSFL, BSMW, and ESPN+ Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Panthers vs. Blues Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers vs. Blues Betting Trends

In 13 games this season, Florida and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

In the 20 times this season the Panthers have been a moneyline favorite, they have gone 13-7 in those games.

The Blues have been listed as the underdog 20 times this season, and upset their opponent 10 times.

Florida has won all six games when it played with moneyline odds of -225 or shorter.

St. Louis has played with moneyline odds of +180 or longer twice this season, and split 1-1.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Panthers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 5-5 3-7-0 6.4 2.8 2.3 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-4-1 2.8 2.3 5 17.9% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-6-0 4-6 6-4-0 6.4 2.8 3.6 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-6-0 2.8 3.6 3 12.0% Record as ML Favorite 4-4 Record as ML Underdog 1-1 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7 Record as ML Favorite 1-3 Record as ML Underdog 3-3 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.