The St. Louis Blues (15-15-1) bring a three-game road losing streak into a matchup against the Florida Panthers (18-11-2) on Thursday, December 21 at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL, BSMW, and ESPN+.

The Panthers are 5-4-1 over the last 10 contests, totaling 28 total goals (five power-play goals on 28 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 17.9%). They have given up 23 goals to their opponents.

As hockey play continues, prepare for the matchup by checking out which squad we project to capture the win in Thursday's game.

Panthers vs. Blues Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projection model for this encounter calls for a final result of Panthers 4, Blues 2.

Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-225)

Panthers (-225) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.9 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.9 goals on average) Spread Pick: Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Blues Additional Info

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers are 18-11-2 overall and 2-2-4 in overtime contests.

Florida is 7-2-1 (15 points) in its 10 games decided by one goal.

In the four games this season the Panthers scored only one goal, they finished 0-3-1.

Florida has scored two goals in four games this season (2-1-1 record, five points).

The Panthers have scored at least three goals in 19 games (16-3-0, 32 points).

In the 11 games when Florida has scored a single power-play goal, it went 8-3-0 to record 16 points.

When it has outshot opponents, Florida is 12-10-2 (26 points).

The Panthers have been outshot by opponents in five games, going 4-1-0 to register eight points.

Team Stats Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 22nd 2.94 Goals Scored 2.84 26th 4th 2.58 Goals Allowed 3.35 23rd 2nd 34 Shots 30.5 16th 3rd 27.2 Shots Allowed 32.2 25th 21st 18.18% Power Play % 10% 32nd 9th 82.35% Penalty Kill % 79.31% 18th

Panthers vs. Blues Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, BSMW, and ESPN+

BSFL, BSMW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

