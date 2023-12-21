Panthers vs. Blues Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 21
The St. Louis Blues (15-15-1) bring a three-game road losing streak into a matchup against the Florida Panthers (18-11-2) on Thursday, December 21 at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL, BSMW, and ESPN+.
The Panthers are 5-4-1 over the last 10 contests, totaling 28 total goals (five power-play goals on 28 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 17.9%). They have given up 23 goals to their opponents.
As hockey play continues, prepare for the matchup by checking out which squad we project to capture the win in Thursday's game.
Panthers vs. Blues Predictions for Thursday
Our computer projection model for this encounter calls for a final result of Panthers 4, Blues 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-225)
- Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.9 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers Splits and Trends
- The Panthers are 18-11-2 overall and 2-2-4 in overtime contests.
- Florida is 7-2-1 (15 points) in its 10 games decided by one goal.
- In the four games this season the Panthers scored only one goal, they finished 0-3-1.
- Florida has scored two goals in four games this season (2-1-1 record, five points).
- The Panthers have scored at least three goals in 19 games (16-3-0, 32 points).
- In the 11 games when Florida has scored a single power-play goal, it went 8-3-0 to record 16 points.
- When it has outshot opponents, Florida is 12-10-2 (26 points).
- The Panthers have been outshot by opponents in five games, going 4-1-0 to register eight points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Panthers Rank
|Panthers AVG
|Blues AVG
|Blues Rank
|22nd
|2.94
|Goals Scored
|2.84
|26th
|4th
|2.58
|Goals Allowed
|3.35
|23rd
|2nd
|34
|Shots
|30.5
|16th
|3rd
|27.2
|Shots Allowed
|32.2
|25th
|21st
|18.18%
|Power Play %
|10%
|32nd
|9th
|82.35%
|Penalty Kill %
|79.31%
|18th
Panthers vs. Blues Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL, BSMW, and ESPN+
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida
