Panthers vs. Blues December 21 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Florida Panthers' Sam Reinhart and the St. Louis Blues' Robert Thomas are two of the best players to watch when these squads play on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, at Amerant Bank Arena.
Panthers vs. Blues Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Panthers (-225)
- Total: 6
- TV: BSFL,BSMW,ESPN+
Panthers Players to Watch
- Reinhart is one of Florida's top contributors with 39 points. He has scored 18 goals and picked up 21 assists this season.
- Aleksander Barkov Jr. has chipped in with 30 points (11 goals, 19 assists).
- Carter Verhaeghe's total of 26 points is via 15 goals and 11 assists.
- Anthony Stolarz (4-3-1) has a goals against average of 2.2 on the season. His .915% save percentage ranks 15th in the NHL.
Blues Players to Watch
- St. Louis' Thomas has recorded 20 assists and 12 goals in 31 games. That's good for 32 points.
- With 23 total points (0.7 per game), including 10 goals and 13 assists through 29 games, Pavel Buchnevich is pivotal for St. Louis' attack.
- This season, Jordan Kyrou has six goals and 15 assists for Florida.
- In the crease, Joel Hofer has a 5-5-0 record this season, with an .893 save percentage (50th in the league). In 11 games, he has 226 saves, and has conceded 27 goals (3.1 goals against average).
Panthers vs. Blues Stat Comparison
|Panthers Rank
|Panthers AVG
|Blues AVG
|Blues Rank
|22nd
|2.94
|Goals Scored
|2.84
|26th
|4th
|2.58
|Goals Allowed
|3.35
|23rd
|2nd
|34
|Shots
|30.5
|16th
|3rd
|27.2
|Shots Allowed
|32.2
|25th
|21st
|18.18%
|Power Play %
|10%
|31st
|9th
|82.35%
|Penalty Kill %
|79.31%
|18th
