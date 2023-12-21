The Florida Panthers' Sam Reinhart and the St. Louis Blues' Robert Thomas are two of the best players to watch when these squads play on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, at Amerant Bank Arena.

Panthers vs. Blues Game Information

Panthers Players to Watch

Reinhart is one of Florida's top contributors with 39 points. He has scored 18 goals and picked up 21 assists this season.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has chipped in with 30 points (11 goals, 19 assists).

Carter Verhaeghe's total of 26 points is via 15 goals and 11 assists.

Anthony Stolarz (4-3-1) has a goals against average of 2.2 on the season. His .915% save percentage ranks 15th in the NHL.

Blues Players to Watch

St. Louis' Thomas has recorded 20 assists and 12 goals in 31 games. That's good for 32 points.

With 23 total points (0.7 per game), including 10 goals and 13 assists through 29 games, Pavel Buchnevich is pivotal for St. Louis' attack.

This season, Jordan Kyrou has six goals and 15 assists for Florida.

In the crease, Joel Hofer has a 5-5-0 record this season, with an .893 save percentage (50th in the league). In 11 games, he has 226 saves, and has conceded 27 goals (3.1 goals against average).

Panthers vs. Blues Stat Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 22nd 2.94 Goals Scored 2.84 26th 4th 2.58 Goals Allowed 3.35 23rd 2nd 34 Shots 30.5 16th 3rd 27.2 Shots Allowed 32.2 25th 21st 18.18% Power Play % 10% 31st 9th 82.35% Penalty Kill % 79.31% 18th

