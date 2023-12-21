The St. Louis Blues (15-15-1) bring a three-game road losing streak into a matchup against the Florida Panthers (18-11-2) on Thursday, December 21 at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL, BSMW, and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Panthers vs. Blues Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, BSMW, and ESPN+

BSFL, BSMW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Panthers (-225) Blues (+180) 6 Panthers (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers have gone 13-7 when favored on the moneyline this season.

Florida has won all six games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter.

The Panthers have an implied moneyline win probability of 69.2% in this contest.

Florida and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in 15 of 31 games this season.

Panthers vs Blues Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Panthers vs. Blues Rankings

Panthers Total (Rank) Blues Total (Rank) 91 (21st) Goals 88 (26th) 80 (3rd) Goals Allowed 104 (22nd) 18 (21st) Power Play Goals 9 (31st) 18 (9th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 18 (9th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Panthers Advanced Stats

Florida is 5-5-0 against the spread, and 5-4-1 overall, in its last 10 games.

Three of Florida's past 10 contests went over.

The average amount of goals in the Panthers' past 10 games is 0.4 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.

In their past 10 games, the Panthers are scoring 0.2 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.

The Panthers' 2.9 average goals per game add up to 91 total, which makes them the 21st-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

The Panthers are ranked third in league play for the fewest goals against this season, having conceded 80 total goals (2.6 per game).

The squad has the league's eighth-best goal differential at +11 this season.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.