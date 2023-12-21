Panthers vs. Blues: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Blues (15-15-1) bring a three-game road losing streak into a matchup against the Florida Panthers (18-11-2) on Thursday, December 21 at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL, BSMW, and ESPN+.
Panthers vs. Blues Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL, BSMW, and ESPN+
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Panthers (-225)
|Blues (+180)
|6
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers Betting Insights
- The Panthers have gone 13-7 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- Florida has won all six games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter.
- The Panthers have an implied moneyline win probability of 69.2% in this contest.
- Florida and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in 15 of 31 games this season.
Panthers vs Blues Additional Info
Panthers vs. Blues Rankings
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|Blues Total (Rank)
|91 (21st)
|Goals
|88 (26th)
|80 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|104 (22nd)
|18 (21st)
|Power Play Goals
|9 (31st)
|18 (9th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|18 (9th)
Panthers Advanced Stats
- Florida is 5-5-0 against the spread, and 5-4-1 overall, in its last 10 games.
- Three of Florida's past 10 contests went over.
- The average amount of goals in the Panthers' past 10 games is 0.4 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.
- In their past 10 games, the Panthers are scoring 0.2 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Panthers' 2.9 average goals per game add up to 91 total, which makes them the 21st-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- The Panthers are ranked third in league play for the fewest goals against this season, having conceded 80 total goals (2.6 per game).
- The squad has the league's eighth-best goal differential at +11 this season.
