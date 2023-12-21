Player prop bet options for Sam Reinhart, Robert Thomas and others are listed when the Florida Panthers host the St. Louis Blues at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday (opening faceoff at 7:00 PM ET).

Panthers vs. Blues Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, BSMW, and ESPN+

BSFL, BSMW, and ESPN+ Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Panthers vs. Blues Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Sam Reinhart Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

Reinhart is Florida's leading contributor with 39 points. He has 18 goals and 21 assists this season.

Reinhart Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flames Dec. 18 1 0 1 2 at Oilers Dec. 16 0 1 1 1 at Canucks Dec. 14 0 0 0 1 at Kraken Dec. 12 0 0 0 4 at Blue Jackets Dec. 10 0 4 4 2

Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)

1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

Aleksander Barkov Jr. is another of Florida's offensive options, contributing 30 points (11 goals, 19 assists) to the team.

Barkov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flames Dec. 18 0 1 1 3 at Oilers Dec. 16 1 0 1 7 at Canucks Dec. 14 0 0 0 4 at Kraken Dec. 12 0 0 0 3 at Blue Jackets Dec. 10 1 2 3 5

Carter Verhaeghe Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Carter Verhaeghe's season total of 26 points has come from 15 goals and 11 assists.

Verhaeghe Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flames Dec. 18 0 0 0 1 at Oilers Dec. 16 2 1 3 4 at Canucks Dec. 14 0 0 0 6 at Kraken Dec. 12 0 0 0 2 at Blue Jackets Dec. 10 1 0 1 4

NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues

Robert Thomas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -167)

Thomas has scored 12 goals (0.4 per game) and dished out 20 assists (0.6 per game), contributing to the St. Louis offense with 32 total points (1.0 per game). He averages 2.2 shots per game, shooting 17.4%.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Lightning Dec. 19 0 0 0 1 vs. Stars Dec. 16 0 2 2 2 vs. Senators Dec. 14 2 1 3 3 vs. Red Wings Dec. 12 0 0 0 3 at Blackhawks Dec. 9 0 0 0 4

Pavel Buchnevich Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)

Pavel Buchnevich has helped lead the attack for St. Louis this season with 10 goals and 13 assists.

Buchnevich Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Lightning Dec. 19 0 0 0 3 vs. Stars Dec. 16 0 0 0 2 vs. Senators Dec. 14 1 1 2 3 vs. Red Wings Dec. 12 0 1 1 3 at Blackhawks Dec. 9 0 0 0 2

