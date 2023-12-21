High school basketball competition in Pasco County, Florida is on the schedule today, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Pasco County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Academy at the Lakes High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 21

4:00 PM ET on December 21 Location: Land O Lakes, FL

Land O Lakes, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Zephyrhills High School at Wildwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21

7:00 PM ET on December 21 Location: Wildwood, FL

Wildwood, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Tarpon Springs High School at Anclote High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 21

7:30 PM ET on December 21 Location: Holiday, FL

Holiday, FL Conference: 4A - District 10

4A - District 10 How to Stream: Watch Here

Hudson High School at Hernando High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 21

7:30 PM ET on December 21 Location: Brooksville, FL

Brooksville, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Wiregrass Ranch High School at Mitchell High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 21

7:30 PM ET on December 21 Location: Trinity, FL

Trinity, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Gaither High School at Gulf High School