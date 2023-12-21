Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Polk County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Polk County, Florida today, and information on how to watch these games is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Polk County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
George Jenkins High School at Gibbs High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: St. Petersburg, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.