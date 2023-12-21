Sam Bennett and the Florida Panthers will play on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the St. Louis Blues. Prop bets for Bennett in that upcoming Panthers-Blues matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Sam Bennett vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Bennett Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Bennett has a plus-minus of -1, while averaging 13:13 on the ice per game.

In four of 19 games this season, Bennett has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Bennett has recorded a point in a game six times this year over 19 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Bennett has an assist in four of 19 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Bennett has an implied probability of 54.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Bennett going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37%.

Bennett Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 104 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 27th-ranked goal differential (-16).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 19 Games 2 9 Points 0 4 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

