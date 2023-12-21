Can we expect Sam Reinhart lighting the lamp when the Florida Panthers play the St. Louis Blues at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Sam Reinhart score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a goal)

Reinhart stats and insights

  • In 14 of 31 games this season, Reinhart has scored -- and four times he scored multiple goals.
  • He has not faced the Blues yet this season.
  • He has eight goals on the power play, and also three assists.
  • Reinhart averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 24.3%.

Blues defensive stats

  • The Blues have conceded 104 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 22nd in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Reinhart recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/18/2023 Flames 1 1 0 22:29 Away L 3-1
12/16/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 17:47 Away W 5-1
12/14/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 19:02 Away L 4-0
12/12/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:43 Away L 4-0
12/10/2023 Blue Jackets 4 0 4 19:50 Away W 5-2
12/8/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 18:22 Home W 3-1
12/6/2023 Stars 3 1 2 18:37 Home W 5-4
12/2/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 19:55 Home L 4-3
11/30/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 19:03 Away W 5-1
11/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 22:20 Away L 2-1 SO

Panthers vs. Blues game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSFL, BSMW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

