Sam Reinhart and the Florida Panthers will play the St. Louis Blues at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. If you're thinking about a bet on Reinhart against the Blues, we have lots of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sam Reinhart vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, BSMW, and ESPN+

BSFL, BSMW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Reinhart Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Reinhart has a plus-minus of +14, while averaging 20:24 on the ice per game.

In 14 of 31 games this season, Reinhart has scored a goal, with four of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Reinhart has a point in 21 games this year (out of 31), including multiple points 13 times.

Reinhart has an assist in 14 of 31 games this year, with multiple assists on five occasions.

Reinhart's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 67.5% that he goes over.

Reinhart has an implied probability of 47.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Reinhart Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 104 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team's -16 goal differential ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 31 Games 2 39 Points 2 18 Goals 0 21 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.