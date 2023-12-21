The South Florida Bulls (6-3) will face the Baylor Bears (7-0) at 3:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

South Florida vs. Baylor Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

South Florida Players to Watch

Carla Brito: 10.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Vittoria Blasigh: 13.2 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.2 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Evelien Lutje Schipholt: 6.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK

6.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK Emma Johansson: 7.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK

7.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK Maria Alvarez: 7.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Baylor Players to Watch

Dre'Una Edwards: 13.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 1.1 BLK

13.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 1.1 BLK Aijha Blackwell: 10.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 12.0 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.0 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Sarah Andrews: 12.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Bella Fontleroy: 9.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

