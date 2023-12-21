How to Watch the South Florida vs. Baylor Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Baylor Bears (10-0) hope to extend a 10-game winning streak when visiting the South Florida Bulls (8-4) at 3:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Massimino Court. The contest airs on FloHoops.
South Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Massimino Court in West Palm Beach, Florida
- TV: FloHoops
South Florida vs. Baylor Scoring Comparison
- The Bears score an average of 85.8 points per game, 27.7 more points than the 58.1 the Bulls give up.
- When it scores more than 58.1 points, Baylor is 10-0.
- South Florida is 8-4 when it gives up fewer than 85.8 points.
- The 66.8 points per game the Bulls put up are 13.4 more points than the Bears allow (53.4).
- South Florida is 8-1 when scoring more than 53.4 points.
- Baylor is 8-0 when giving up fewer than 66.8 points.
- This year the Bulls are shooting 40.2% from the field, 4.1% higher than the Bears give up.
- The Bears shoot 47.6% from the field, 11.1% higher than the Bulls allow.
South Florida Leaders
- Carla Brito: 9.9 PTS, 7.1 REB, 44.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)
- Evelien Lutje Schipholt: 7.3 PTS, 39.4 FG%
- Vittoria Blasigh: 13.6 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 41 3PT% (32-for-78)
- Romi Levy: 8.2 PTS, 51.8 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)
- Daniela Gonzalez: 5.4 PTS, 40 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)
South Florida Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|Gardner-Webb
|W 105-75
|Yuengling Center
|12/16/2023
|NC State
|L 66-54
|Yuengling Center
|12/20/2023
|IUPUI
|W 85-49
|Massimino Court
|12/21/2023
|Baylor
|-
|Massimino Court
|12/30/2023
|SMU
|-
|Yuengling Center
|1/3/2024
|Charlotte
|-
|Yuengling Center
