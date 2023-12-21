South Florida vs. Syracuse: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Boca Raton Bowl
The Syracuse Orange are the favorites, but by less than a touchdown (-3.5), in this year's Boca Raton Bowl, where they will oppose the South Florida Bulls. FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida will act as host on December 21, 2023, starting at 8:00 PM ETand airing on ESPN. An over/under of 58.5 points has been set for the contest.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Syracuse vs. South Florida matchup.
South Florida vs. Syracuse Game Info
- Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Boca Raton, Florida
- Venue: FAU Stadium
South Florida vs. Syracuse Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Syracuse Moneyline
|South Florida Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Syracuse (-3.5)
|58.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Syracuse (-3.5)
|58.5
|-172
|+142
South Florida vs. Syracuse Betting Trends
- South Florida has covered six times in 11 chances against the spread this season.
- The Bulls have covered the spread three times this season (3-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.
- Syracuse is 4-7-0 ATS this season.
- The Orange have been favored by 3.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
South Florida 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the AAC
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
