Will Steven Lorentz Score a Goal Against the Blues on December 21?
When the Florida Panthers square off against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Steven Lorentz score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Steven Lorentz score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Lorentz stats and insights
- In one of 24 games this season, Lorentz scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not faced the Blues yet this season.
- Lorentz has zero points on the power play.
- Lorentz's shooting percentage is 5.6%, and he averages 0.6 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Blues defensive stats
- On defense, the Blues are giving up 104 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.
- So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 17 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Lorentz recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/18/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|5:25
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|13:04
|Away
|W 5-1
|12/14/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|12:08
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/12/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|8:43
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/10/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|8:42
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/2/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|6:28
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/22/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|6:48
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/20/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|6:02
|Home
|W 5-3
|11/16/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|6:26
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/14/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|8:31
|Away
|W 5-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Panthers vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL, BSMW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.