When the Florida Panthers square off against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Steven Lorentz score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Steven Lorentz score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Lorentz stats and insights

In one of 24 games this season, Lorentz scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Blues yet this season.

Lorentz has zero points on the power play.

Lorentz's shooting percentage is 5.6%, and he averages 0.6 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

On defense, the Blues are giving up 104 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.

So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 17 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Lorentz recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/18/2023 Flames 0 0 0 5:25 Away L 3-1 12/16/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 13:04 Away W 5-1 12/14/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:08 Away L 4-0 12/12/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 8:43 Away L 4-0 12/10/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 8:42 Away W 5-2 12/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 6:28 Home L 4-3 11/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 6:48 Home L 3-1 11/20/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 6:02 Home W 5-3 11/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 6:26 Away L 2-1 11/14/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 8:31 Away W 5-3

Panthers vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, BSMW, and ESPN+

BSFL, BSMW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.