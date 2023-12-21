When the Florida Panthers take on the St. Louis Blues on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will William Lockwood score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will William Lockwood score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Lockwood stats and insights

Lockwood is yet to score through nine games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Blues.

Lockwood has zero points on the power play.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have conceded 104 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Lockwood recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/18/2023 Flames 0 0 0 5:34 Away L 3-1 12/16/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:16 Away W 5-1 11/10/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 8:49 Home W 5-2 11/8/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 7:28 Away W 4-3 OT 11/6/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 7:53 Home W 5-4 OT 11/4/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 7:02 Away L 5-2 11/2/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 7:08 Away W 2-0 10/28/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 6:17 Home W 3-2 10/24/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 7:31 Home W 3-1

Panthers vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, BSMW, and ESPN+

BSFL, BSMW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

