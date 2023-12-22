High school basketball is on the schedule today in Alachua County, Florida, and info on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Alachua County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Santa Fe HS at Suwannee High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22
  • Location: Live Oak, FL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hawthorne High School at P.K. Yonge High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22
  • Location: Gainesville, FL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.