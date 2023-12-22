Alachua County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Alachua County, Florida, and info on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Alachua County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Santa Fe HS at Suwannee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Live Oak, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hawthorne High School at P.K. Yonge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
