Bam Adebayo plus his Miami Heat teammates face the Atlanta Hawks at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent appearance, a 115-106 win over the Magic, Adebayo had 18 points and seven rebounds.

If you'd like to make predictions on Adebayo's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Bam Adebayo Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 22.0 21.1 Rebounds 10.5 9.6 8.9 Assists 4.5 3.9 4.2 PRA -- 35.5 34.2 PR -- 31.6 30



Bam Adebayo Insights vs. the Hawks

Adebayo has taken 16.1 shots per game this season and made 8.3 per game, which account for 12.1% and 13.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

The Heat rank 15th in possessions per game with 99.3. His opponents, the Hawks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 12th with 104.8 possessions per contest.

Giving up 122.9 points per game, the Hawks are the 28th-ranked team in the league defensively.

The Hawks allow 43.7 rebounds per game, ranking 16th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Hawks have conceded 28.6 per game, 28th in the league.

Bam Adebayo vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/11/2023 39 26 17 4 0 2 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.