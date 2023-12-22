The Atlanta Hawks (12-15) go into a away matchup with Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat (16-12) at Kaseya Center on Friday, at 8:00 PM ET.

Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!

Heat vs. Hawks Game Info

Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and BSSE

BSSUN and BSSE Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Arena: Kaseya Center

Kaseya Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bam Adebayo vs. Trae Young Fantasy Comparison

Stat Bam Adebayo Trae Young Total Fantasy Pts 739.4 1177.5 Fantasy Pts Per Game 41.1 47.1 Fantasy Rank - 7

Buy Adebayo and Young gear on Fanatics!

Bam Adebayo vs. Trae Young Insights

Bam Adebayo & the Heat

Adebayo posts 22.0 points, 9.6 boards and 3.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocks.

The Heat have a +31 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.1 points per game. They're putting up 112.9 points per game to rank 20th in the league and are allowing 111.8 per contest to rank ninth in the NBA.

Miami ranks 28th in the NBA at 40.6 rebounds per game. That's 1.8 fewer than the 42.4 its opponents average.

The Heat connect on 12.9 three-pointers per game (12th in the league) at a 39.4% rate (first in the NBA), compared to the 13.5 their opponents make while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc.

Miami has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 12.4 per game (seventh in NBA action) while forcing 14.1 (sixth in the league).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Trae Young & the Hawks

Trae Young averages 28.2 points, 3.0 boards and 11.1 assists, making 43.4% of his shots from the field and 38.7% from beyond the arc, with 3.5 triples per game (third in league).

The Hawks have a +7 scoring differential, putting up 123.1 points per game (third in league) and giving up 122.9 (28th in NBA).

Atlanta pulls down 44.2 rebounds per game (13th in league), compared to the 43.7 of its opponents.

The Hawks make 14.4 three-pointers per game (sixth-most in the league) compared to their opponents' 13.5. They shoot 38% from deep, and their opponents shoot 38.5%.

Atlanta has committed 1.5 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 13.1 (15th in NBA) while forcing 14.6 (fifth in league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bam Adebayo vs. Trae Young Advanced Stats

Stat Bam Adebayo Trae Young Plus/Minus Per Game -1.3 1.1 Usage Percentage 28.5% 32.1% True Shooting Pct 57.8% 59.1% Total Rebound Pct 16.1% 4.6% Assist Pct 19.7% 45.4%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.