ACC Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Bowl Season
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The bowl season slate features nine ACC matchups, with Florida State (+21) against Georgia among the best bets versus the spread, according to our projections. For more tips, including parlay opportunities, scroll down.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on all ACC games with BetMGM!
Best Week 18 ACC Spread Bets
Pick: Florida State +21 vs. Georgia
- Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs at Florida State Seminoles
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida State by 2.2 points
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: December 30
- TV Channel: ESPN
Read more on the best bets for this game
Pick: Tulane +11.5 vs. Virginia Tech
- Matchup: Virginia Tech Hokies at Tulane Green Wave
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Tulane by 3.9 points
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: December 27
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Kansas State -3 vs. NC State
- Matchup: NC State Wolfpack at Kansas State Wildcats
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Kansas State by 15.0 points
- Time: 5:45 PM ET
- Date: December 28
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Make your ACC spread pick now through BetMGM.
Best Week 18 ACC Total Bets
Over 47.5 - SMU vs. Boston College
- Matchup: SMU Mustangs at Boston College Eagles
- Projected Total: 55.6 points
- Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Date: December 28
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Over 46 - Georgia vs. Florida State
- Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs at Florida State Seminoles
- Projected Total: 53.2 points
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: December 30
- TV Channel: ESPN
Read more on the best bets for this game
Under 66.5 - Georgia Tech vs. UCF
- Matchup: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at UCF Knights
- Projected Total: 59.6 points
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Date: December 22
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Got your Total bet in mind? Make it at BetMGM.
Week 18 ACC Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Florida State
|13-0 (9-0 ACC)
|37.0 / 15.9
|415.5 / 305.8
|Louisville
|10-4 (7-2 ACC)
|30.7 / 21.3
|416.1 / 317.0
|NC State
|9-4 (6-2 ACC)
|26.2 / 20.8
|350.4 / 332.1
|Georgia Tech
|7-6 (5-3 ACC)
|31.1 / 29.5
|427.8 / 436.0
|Virginia Tech
|7-6 (5-3 ACC)
|29.5 / 23.9
|391.5 / 316.8
|Clemson
|9-4 (4-4 ACC)
|29.8 / 21.1
|402.7 / 288.2
|North Carolina
|8-5 (4-4 ACC)
|34.5 / 27.3
|491.2 / 404.2
|Duke
|8-5 (4-4 ACC)
|26.9 / 19.0
|348.2 / 352.7
|Miami (FL)
|7-6 (3-5 ACC)
|31.5 / 22.8
|431.2 / 321.6
|Boston College
|7-6 (3-5 ACC)
|24.8 / 28.3
|380.8 / 383.9
|Syracuse
|6-7 (2-6 ACC)
|23.5 / 25.4
|343.6 / 383.6
|Pittsburgh
|3-9 (2-6 ACC)
|20.2 / 27.3
|317.7 / 362.7
|Virginia
|3-9 (2-6 ACC)
|23.3 / 33.8
|368.8 / 409.9
|Wake Forest
|4-8 (1-7 ACC)
|20.3 / 27.2
|326.4 / 386.7
Watch ACC games all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.