Caleb Martin and the rest of the Miami Heat will be facing the Atlanta Hawks on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Martin totaled five points in his previous game, which ended in a 115-106 win versus the Magic.

With prop bets in place for Martin, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Caleb Martin Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 11.6 14.1 Rebounds 4.5 4.9 6.4 Assists -- 2.3 3.1 PRA -- 18.8 23.6 PR -- 16.5 20.5



Caleb Martin Insights vs. the Hawks

This season, Martin has made 4.5 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 7.2% of his team's total makes.

Martin's Heat average 99.3 possessions per game, which ranks 15th among NBA teams, while the Hawks have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 12th with 104.8 possessions per contest.

The Hawks are the 28th-best defensive team in the NBA, allowing 122.9 points per contest.

The Hawks concede 43.7 rebounds per game, ranking 16th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Hawks are 28th in the NBA, conceding 28.6 per game.

Caleb Martin vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/6/2023 28 21 4 2 2 1 1 3/4/2023 30 15 3 1 3 1 1 1/16/2023 26 7 6 1 1 0 2 11/27/2022 41 20 9 4 2 1 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.