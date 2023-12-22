Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Clay County, Florida today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Clay County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Baker County High School at Orange Park High School

Game Time: 4:54 PM ET on December 22

4:54 PM ET on December 22 Location: Orange Park, FL

Orange Park, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Creekside High School at Fleming Island High School