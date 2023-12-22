Florida A&M vs. Michigan December 22 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Florida A&M Rattlers (1-7) face the Michigan Wolverines (7-2) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Crisler Center. This clash will start at 2:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Florida A&M vs. Michigan Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, December 22
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Florida A&M Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Florida A&M Players to Watch
- Ahriahna Grizzle: 16.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Nashani Gilbert: 7.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ivet Subirats: 5.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Olivia Delancy: 8.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sydney Hendrix: 5.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Michigan Players to Watch
- Laila Phelia: 15.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Lauren Hansen: 9.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jordan Hobbs: 8.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Taylor Williams: 6.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Cameron Williams: 6.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.