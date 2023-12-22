Local College Football Bowl Season TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Florida
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The 2023 college football postseason slate has exciting matchups in store, including those involving Florida schools. Among those contests is the South Florida Bulls playing the Syracuse Orange in the Boca Raton Bowl.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
College Football Games to Watch in Florida on TV This Week
South Florida Bulls at Syracuse Orange
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Thursday, December 21
- Venue: FAU Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Syracuse (-3)
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at UCF Knights
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Date: Friday, December 22
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: UCF (-6)
No. 6 Georgia Bulldogs at No. 4 Florida State Seminoles
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 30
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Favorite: Georgia (-22.5)
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.