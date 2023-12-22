The Florida Gators (8-3) welcome in the Grambling Tigers (2-9) after victories in three straight home games. It begins at 4:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.

Florida vs. Grambling Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida
  • TV: SEC Network+

Florida Stats Insights

  • This season, the Gators have a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% lower than the 47.7% of shots the Tigers' opponents have hit.
  • Florida is 2-0 when it shoots better than 47.7% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 358th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Gators sit at second.
  • The 84.5 points per game the Gators score are 8.2 more points than the Tigers give up (76.3).
  • Florida has a 7-1 record when putting up more than 76.3 points.

Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Florida put up 75.9 points per game at home last year. In road games, it averaged 64.9 points per contest.
  • In home games, the Gators surrendered 2.8 fewer points per game (67.1) than in road games (69.9).
  • Florida averaged 7.6 treys per game with a 37.1% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 2.2 more threes and 11.4% points better than it averaged in away games (5.4 threes per game, 25.7% three-point percentage).

Florida Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Richmond W 87-76 FLA Live Arena
12/14/2023 East Carolina W 70-65 RP Funding Center
12/19/2023 Michigan W 106-101 Spectrum Center
12/22/2023 Grambling - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
12/30/2023 Quinnipiac - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
1/6/2024 Kentucky - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

