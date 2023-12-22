Friday's game that pits the Florida State Seminoles (5-5) versus the Winthrop Eagles (8-5) at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center has a projected final score of 78-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Florida State, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 22.

The matchup has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida State vs. Winthrop Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Florida State vs. Winthrop Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida State 78, Winthrop 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida State vs. Winthrop

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida State (-7.5)

Florida State (-7.5) Computer Predicted Total: 149.4

Florida State has compiled a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season, while Winthrop is 4-7-0. The Seminoles have a 6-3-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Eagles have a record of 4-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Florida State Performance Insights

The Seminoles average 77.2 points per game (129th in college basketball) while giving up 74.6 per contest (274th in college basketball). They have a +26 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 2.6 points per game.

Florida State is 173rd in college basketball at 36.9 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 37.9 its opponents average.

Florida State knocks down 8 three-pointers per game (138th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.2 on average.

The Seminoles rank 236th in college basketball by averaging 92.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 175th in college basketball, allowing 89.3 points per 100 possessions.

Florida State has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 12.3 per game (220th in college basketball action) while forcing 14.8 (39th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.