The Grambling Tigers (2-6) face the Florida Gators (5-3) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET and be available via SEC Network+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Florida vs. Grambling Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Florida Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida Players to Watch

  • Walter Clayton Jr.: 16.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Tyrese Samuel: 13.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Riley Kugel: 13.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Alex Condon: 8.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Zyon Pullin: 12.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Grambling Players to Watch

  • Tra'Michael Moton: 9.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Kintavious Dozier: 11.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Jalen Johnson: 10.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jonathan Aku: 5.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Mikale Stevenson: 5.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida vs. Grambling Stat Comparison

Florida Rank Florida AVG Grambling AVG Grambling Rank
37th 83.3 Points Scored 67.4 317th
237th 73.4 Points Allowed 80.0 336th
13th 40.3 Rebounds 28.4 338th
4th 14.6 Off. Rebounds 9.4 162nd
218th 7.0 3pt Made 3.9 357th
52nd 16.0 Assists 10.4 335th
269th 13.1 Turnovers 12.6 237th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.