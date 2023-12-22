The Florida Gators (8-3) are heavily favored (by 26.5 points) to continue a three-game home win streak when they host the Grambling Tigers (2-9) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The point total in the matchup is set at 146.5.

Florida vs. Grambling Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Florida -26.5 146.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida Betting Records & Stats

Florida and its opponents have gone over 146.5 combined points in eight of 11 games this season.

The average total in Florida's outings this year is 159.8, 13.3 more points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Gators have compiled a 4-6-0 record against the spread.

Florida has been more successful against the spread than Grambling this season, putting up an ATS record of 4-6-0, as opposed to the 3-6-0 mark of Grambling.

Florida vs. Grambling Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Florida 8 72.7% 84.5 148.8 75.4 151.7 151 Grambling 4 44.4% 64.3 148.8 76.3 151.7 137.8

Additional Florida Insights & Trends

The Gators put up 8.2 more points per game (84.5) than the Tigers give up (76.3).

Florida is 4-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall when scoring more than 76.3 points.

Florida vs. Grambling Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 26.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Florida 4-6-0 0-0 8-3-0 Grambling 3-6-0 0-1 4-5-0

Florida vs. Grambling Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Florida Grambling 10-6 Home Record 11-1 4-7 Away Record 9-6 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 9-4-0 75.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73 64.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.9 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-9-0

