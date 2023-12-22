Southeast Division opponents meet when the Miami Heat (16-12) host the Atlanta Hawks (12-15) at Kaseya Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. The Hawks are 1.5-point underdogs in the game, the second matchup between the squads this season.

Heat vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and BSSE

BSSUN and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

Heat vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction: Heat 119 - Hawks 116

Heat vs Hawks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Heat (- 1.5)

Heat (- 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Heat (-2.8)

Heat (-2.8) Pick OU: Under (238.5)



Under (238.5) Computer Predicted Total: 235.4

The Heat sport a 12-16-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 7-20-0 mark of the Hawks.

Miami (6-10) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 1.5 points or more this season (37.5%) than Atlanta (5-10) does as a 1.5+-point underdog (33.3%).

When it comes to eclipsing the over/under in 2023-24, Miami does it less often (53.6% of the time) than Atlanta (66.7%).

The Heat have a .750 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (12-4) this season, higher than the .357 winning percentage for the Hawks as a moneyline underdog (5-9).

Heat Performance Insights

This season, the Heat are scoring 112.9 points per game (20th-ranked in NBA) and ceding 111.8 points per contest (ninth-ranked).

Miami is grabbing just 40.6 boards per game (third-worst in NBA), and it is allowing 42.4 boards per contest (sixth-ranked).

So far this year, the Heat rank 11th in the league in assists, putting up 26.4 per game.

With 12.4 turnovers per game, Miami ranks seventh in the NBA. It forces 14.1 turnovers per contest, which ranks sixth in the league.

The Heat are sinking 12.9 treys per game this season (12th-ranked in NBA), and they own a 39.4% three-point percentage (best).

