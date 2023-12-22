Take a look at the injury report for the Miami Heat (16-12), which currently includes three players listed (including Jimmy Butler), as the Heat prepare for their matchup with the Atlanta Hawks (12-15) at Kaseya Center on Friday, December 22 at 8:00 PM ET.

The Heat head into this contest on the heels of a 115-106 win against the Magic on Wednesday. Tyler Herro's team-leading 28 points paced the Heat in the win.

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Dru Smith SG Out For Season Knee 4.3 1.6 1.6 Kevin Love PF Questionable Illness 9.6 6.9 2.5 Jimmy Butler SF Questionable Calf 21.5 5.2 4.6

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Hawks Injuries: Jalen Johnson: Out (Wrist), Mouhamed Gueye: Out (Back), Kobe Bufkin: Out (Thumb), AJ Griffin: Questionable (Personal)

Heat vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: BSSUN and BSSE

BSSUN and BSSE

