The Miami Heat (16-12) are at home in Southeast Division play against the Atlanta Hawks (12-15) on December 22, 2023. This is the second matchup between the teams this season.

Heat vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Heat vs Hawks Additional Info

Heat Stats Insights

This season, the Heat have a 47.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.0% lower than the 50.3% of shots the Hawks' opponents have hit.

Miami has a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 50.3% from the field.

The Hawks are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 28th.

The Heat average 10.0 fewer points per game (112.9) than the Hawks allow (122.9).

Miami is 2-2 when scoring more than 122.9 points.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

The Heat score 116.2 points per game when playing at home, compared to 110.1 points per game away from home, a difference of 6.1 points per contest.

When playing at home, Miami is allowing 9.7 more points per game (117.0) than away from home (107.3).

The Heat are draining 12.6 three-pointers per game, which is 0.6 fewer than they're averaging in road games (13.2). In terms of three-point percentage, they are shooting 40.4% in home games and 38.7% on the road.

Heat Injuries