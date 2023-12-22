Top Heat Players to Watch vs. the Hawks - December 22
The Miami Heat (16-12) play the Atlanta Hawks (12-15) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday at Kaseya Center. Jimmy Butler of the Heat is a player to watch in this game.
How to Watch Heat vs. Hawks
- Game Day: Friday, December 22
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Arena: Kaseya Center
- Location: Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN, BSSE
Heat's Last Game
In their most recent game, the Heat topped the Magic on Wednesday, 115-106. Their high scorer was Tyler Herro with 28 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Tyler Herro
|28
|8
|7
|0
|0
|4
|Bam Adebayo
|18
|7
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Haywood Highsmith
|15
|6
|2
|2
|0
|4
Heat vs Hawks Additional Info
Heat Players to Watch
- Butler's numbers on the season are 21.5 points, 4.6 assists and 5.2 boards per game, shooting 46.2% from the floor.
- Bam Adebayo posts 22.0 points, 9.6 boards and 3.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocks.
- Jaime Jaquez's numbers on the season are 12.9 points, 2.6 assists and 3.6 boards per game.
- Duncan Robinson is averaging 14.6 points, 3.2 assists and 2.8 boards per contest.
- Kyle Lowry is averaging 9.5 points, 4.2 assists and 3.8 boards per game.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jimmy Butler
|20.5
|4.9
|5.0
|0.6
|0.1
|0.3
|Caleb Martin
|14.1
|6.4
|3.1
|0.7
|0.4
|1.5
|Kevin Love
|11.0
|6.3
|2.9
|0.8
|0.2
|2.4
|Jaime Jaquez
|15.7
|3.2
|2.7
|0.9
|0.4
|0.9
|Duncan Robinson
|14.8
|2.9
|3.8
|0.7
|0.0
|3.1
