The Miami Heat (16-12) play the Atlanta Hawks (12-15) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday at Kaseya Center. Jimmy Butler of the Heat is a player to watch in this game.

How to Watch Heat vs. Hawks

Game Day: Friday, December 22

Friday, December 22 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Kaseya Center

Kaseya Center Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN, BSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Heat's Last Game

In their most recent game, the Heat topped the Magic on Wednesday, 115-106. Their high scorer was Tyler Herro with 28 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyler Herro 28 8 7 0 0 4 Bam Adebayo 18 7 2 1 0 0 Haywood Highsmith 15 6 2 2 0 4

Heat vs Hawks Additional Info

Heat Players to Watch

Butler's numbers on the season are 21.5 points, 4.6 assists and 5.2 boards per game, shooting 46.2% from the floor.

Bam Adebayo posts 22.0 points, 9.6 boards and 3.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Jaime Jaquez's numbers on the season are 12.9 points, 2.6 assists and 3.6 boards per game.

Duncan Robinson is averaging 14.6 points, 3.2 assists and 2.8 boards per contest.

Kyle Lowry is averaging 9.5 points, 4.2 assists and 3.8 boards per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 20.5 4.9 5.0 0.6 0.1 0.3 Caleb Martin 14.1 6.4 3.1 0.7 0.4 1.5 Kevin Love 11.0 6.3 2.9 0.8 0.2 2.4 Jaime Jaquez 15.7 3.2 2.7 0.9 0.4 0.9 Duncan Robinson 14.8 2.9 3.8 0.7 0.0 3.1

