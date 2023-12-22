Hillsborough County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Hillsborough County, Florida today, we've got you covered below.
Hillsborough County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Plant High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tampa Catholic HS at Mainland HS
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Newsome HS at East Bay High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Gibsonton, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
T R Robinson High School at Tampa Preparatory School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
