Jaime Jaquez plus his Miami Heat teammates face off versus the Atlanta Hawks at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

In a 115-106 win over the Magic (his last action) Jaquez put up 10 points.

With prop bets in place for Jaquez, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Jaime Jaquez Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 12.9 15.7 Rebounds 4.5 3.6 3.2 Assists 3.5 2.6 2.7 PRA -- 19.1 21.6 PR -- 16.5 18.9



Jaime Jaquez Insights vs. the Hawks

This season, Jaquez has made 5.0 shots per game, which accounts for 12.5% of his team's total makes.

Jaquez's Heat average 99.3 possessions per game, which ranks 15th among NBA teams, while the Hawks have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 12th with 104.8 possessions per contest.

The Hawks allow 122.9 points per game, 28th-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the Hawks are 16th in the NBA, conceding 43.7 rebounds per game.

Conceding 28.6 assists per game, the Hawks are the 28th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Jaime Jaquez vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/11/2023 38 20 3 4 2 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.