The Miami Heat, Kyle Lowry included, match up versus the Atlanta Hawks on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 115-106 win over the Magic (his last action) Lowry put up three points.

In this article, we dig into Lowry's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kyle Lowry Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 9.5 11.0 Rebounds 3.5 3.8 3.4 Assists 4.5 4.2 3.7 PRA -- 17.5 18.1 PR -- 13.3 14.4 3PM 1.5 2.1 2.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Lowry's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kyle Lowry Insights vs. the Hawks

Lowry is responsible for taking 7.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.0 per game.

Lowry is averaging 4.8 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 13.6% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Lowry's opponents, the Hawks, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 104.8 possessions per game, while his Heat average 99.3 per game, which ranks 15th among NBA teams.

The Hawks concede 122.9 points per contest, 28th-ranked in the league.

Giving up 43.7 rebounds per contest, the Hawks are the 16th-ranked team in the league.

In terms of assists, the Hawks have allowed 28.6 per game, 28th in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Hawks are 19th in the NBA, giving up 13.5 makes per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Kyle Lowry vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/11/2023 33 17 2 4 4 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.