The Georgia Bulldogs (8-3) will be attempting to extend a five-game home winning streak when taking on the North Florida Ospreys (7-6) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

North Florida vs. Georgia Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia TV: SEC Network+

North Florida Stats Insights

The Ospreys' 42.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (39%).

North Florida is 6-4 when it shoots higher than 39% from the field.

The Ospreys are the 145th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 281st.

The Ospreys put up an average of 79.8 points per game, 9.9 more points than the 69.9 the Bulldogs allow.

North Florida has put together a 5-4 record in games it scores more than 69.9 points.

North Florida Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 North Florida is scoring 8.1 more points per game at home (82.9) than on the road (74.8).

In 2023-24 the Ospreys are giving up 19.1 fewer points per game at home (66.1) than on the road (85.2).

Beyond the arc, North Florida makes fewer triples on the road (12.2 per game) than at home (12.8), but shoots a higher percentage away (37%) than at home (35.1%).

