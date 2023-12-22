The Georgia Bulldogs (8-3) will be attempting to extend a five-game home winning streak when taking on the North Florida Ospreys (7-6) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

North Florida vs. Georgia Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia
  • TV: SEC Network+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

North Florida Stats Insights

  • The Ospreys' 42.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (39%).
  • North Florida is 6-4 when it shoots higher than 39% from the field.
  • The Ospreys are the 145th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 281st.
  • The Ospreys put up an average of 79.8 points per game, 9.9 more points than the 69.9 the Bulldogs allow.
  • North Florida has put together a 5-4 record in games it scores more than 69.9 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Florida Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2023-24 North Florida is scoring 8.1 more points per game at home (82.9) than on the road (74.8).
  • In 2023-24 the Ospreys are giving up 19.1 fewer points per game at home (66.1) than on the road (85.2).
  • Beyond the arc, North Florida makes fewer triples on the road (12.2 per game) than at home (12.8), but shoots a higher percentage away (37%) than at home (35.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Florida Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Georgia Southern W 64-56 UNF Arena
12/16/2023 Trinity Baptist W 113-72 UNF Arena
12/19/2023 @ Florida State L 91-75 Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
12/22/2023 @ Georgia - Stegeman Coliseum
12/29/2023 @ Miami (FL) - Watsco Center
1/4/2024 @ Stetson - Edmunds Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.