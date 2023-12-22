The Georgia Bulldogs (8-3) welcome in the North Florida Ospreys (7-6) after victories in five straight home games. It tips at 3:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia vs. North Florida matchup.

North Florida vs. Georgia Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Florida vs. Georgia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia Moneyline North Florida Moneyline BetMGM Georgia (-16.5) 150.5 -2000 +1000 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Georgia (-16.5) 151.5 -2500 +1100 Bet on this game at FanDuel

North Florida vs. Georgia Betting Trends

North Florida is 6-4-0 ATS this season.

The Ospreys have covered the spread three times this year (3-0 ATS) when playing as at least 16.5-point underdogs.

Georgia has put together a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Bulldogs' nine games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.