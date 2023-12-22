The Georgia Bulldogs (8-3) are heavily favored (by 16.5 points) to build on a five-game home winning streak when they host the North Florida Ospreys (7-6) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 150.5 points.

North Florida vs. Georgia Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Stegeman Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Georgia -16.5 150.5

Ospreys Betting Records & Stats

North Florida has combined with its opponent to score more than 150.5 points in six of 10 games this season.

North Florida has a 153.2-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 2.7 more points than this game's total.

North Florida's ATS record is 6-4-0 this season.

North Florida has been chosen as underdogs in six games this year and has walked away with the win two times (33.3%) in those games.

The Ospreys have not won as an underdog of +1000 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

North Florida has an implied victory probability of 9.1% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

North Florida vs. Georgia Over/Under Stats

Games Over 150.5 % of Games Over 150.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Georgia 2 22.2% 73.5 153.3 69.9 143.4 148.6 North Florida 6 60% 79.8 153.3 73.5 143.4 152.5

Additional North Florida Insights & Trends

The Ospreys' 79.8 points per game are 9.9 more points than the 69.9 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.

North Florida has put together a 3-3 ATS record and a 5-4 overall record in games it scores more than 69.9 points.

North Florida vs. Georgia Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Georgia 5-4-0 0-1 4-5-0 North Florida 6-4-0 3-0 6-4-0

North Florida vs. Georgia Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Georgia North Florida 13-4 Home Record 11-2 1-10 Away Record 3-14 5-10-0 Home ATS Record 9-2-0 3-8-0 Away ATS Record 5-10-0 70.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.3 64.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.7 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-6-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.