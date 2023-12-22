Okaloosa County, Florida has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and info on how to stream them is available in this article.

Okaloosa County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Crestview High School at Tate High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 22

3:00 PM CT on December 22 Location: Cantonment, FL

Cantonment, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Mary G. Montgomery High School at Crestview High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 22

3:00 PM CT on December 22 Location: Cantonment, FL

Cantonment, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Williamson High School at Niceville HS

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 22

6:00 PM CT on December 22 Location: Cantonment, FL

Cantonment, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Fort Walton Beach High School at Booker T Washington High School - Pensacola