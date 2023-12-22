The South Florida Bulls (2-4) face the Albany (NY) Great Danes (6-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

South Florida vs. Albany (NY) Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other South Florida Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Florida Players to Watch

Selton Miguel: 12.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Jayden Reid: 6.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

6.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Chris Youngblood: 12.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Kasean Pryor: 5.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

5.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Jose Placer: 8.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Albany (NY) Players to Watch

Sebastian Thomas: 16.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Amar'e Marshall: 16.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Jonathan Beagle: 11.8 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.8 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Tyler Bertram: 8.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Marcus Jackson: 5.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Florida vs. Albany (NY) Stat Comparison

South Florida Rank South Florida AVG Albany (NY) AVG Albany (NY) Rank 301st 68.5 Points Scored 78.6 109th 94th 67.2 Points Allowed 73.0 228th 201st 32.8 Rebounds 35.7 77th 87th 10.5 Off. Rebounds 9.7 141st 333rd 5.3 3pt Made 7.9 147th 182nd 13.3 Assists 13.1 195th 105th 10.8 Turnovers 12.4 221st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.