The Cincinnati Bearcats (9-2) will host the Stetson Hatters (7-5) after victories in eight straight home games. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Cincinnati vs. Stetson matchup in this article.

Stetson vs. Cincinnati Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stetson vs. Cincinnati Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Stetson vs. Cincinnati Betting Trends

Stetson has compiled a 5-4-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Hatters have covered the spread when playing as at least 20.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

Cincinnati is 5-5-0 ATS this season.

In the Bearcats' 10 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

