The UCF Knights and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets meet for the Gasparilla Bowl on December 22, 2023, starting at 6:30 PM ET, airing on ESPN.

From an offensive standpoint, UCF ranks 33rd in the FBS with 32.5 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 59th in points allowed (392.8 points allowed per contest). With 31.2 points per game on offense, Georgia Tech ranks 43rd in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 103rd, allowing 30.5 points per contest.

We dig deep into all of the details you need before this contest starts in this article, including how to watch on ESPN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

UCF vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Bowl Game Odds

UCF vs. Georgia Tech Key Statistics

UCF Georgia Tech 492.3 (14th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 432.6 (42nd) 392.8 (77th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 437 (116th) 233.2 (5th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 197.1 (17th) 259.2 (43rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 235.5 (55th) 16 (51st) Turnovers (Rank) 20 (96th) 15 (87th) Takeaways (Rank) 22 (21st)

UCF Stats Leaders

John Rhys Plumlee has recorded 2,074 yards (172.8 ypg) on 145-of-227 passing with 13 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 473 rushing yards (39.4 ypg) on 91 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

RJ Harvey has racked up 1,296 yards on 211 carries while finding paydirt 16 times as a runner. He's also caught 17 passes for 231 yards (19.3 per game) and two touchdowns through the air.

Johnny Richardson has been handed the ball 84 times this year and racked up 557 yards (46.4 per game) with one touchdown.

Javon Baker's 967 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 70 times and has collected 43 receptions and six touchdowns.

Kobe Hudson has caught 42 passes for 853 yards (71.1 yards per game) and seven touchdowns this year.

Xavier Townsend has racked up 31 receptions for 316 yards, an average of 26.3 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

Georgia Tech Stats Leaders

Haynes King has thrown for 2,797 yards (233.1 ypg) to lead Georgia Tech, completing 61.9% of his passes and tossing 26 touchdown passes and 15 interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 648 yards (54 ypg) on 108 carries with nine touchdowns.

Jamal Haynes is his team's leading rusher with 156 carries for 931 yards, or 77.6 per game. He's found paydirt seven times on the ground, as well.

Eric Singleton Jr. paces his squad with 706 receiving yards on 47 receptions with six touchdowns.

Malik Rutherford has 44 receptions (on 62 targets) for a total of 462 yards (38.5 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Christian Leary has racked up 351 reciving yards (29.3 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed UCF or Georgia Tech gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.