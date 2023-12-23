Aleksander Barkov Jr. and the Florida Panthers will play the Vegas Golden Knights at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Amerant Bank Arena. Looking to bet on Barkov's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Barkov Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Barkov has a plus-minus of +14, while averaging 17:50 on the ice per game.

Barkov has a goal in 11 of 29 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Barkov has a point in 18 of 29 games this year, with multiple points in 10 of them.

Barkov has an assist in 15 of 29 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Barkov has an implied probability of 66.7% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Barkov going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 51.2%.

Barkov Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have given up 91 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks ninth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+25) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 29 Games 7 30 Points 4 11 Goals 2 19 Assists 2

