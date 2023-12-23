The No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (9-1) will be trying to build on an eight-game home winning streak when hosting the No. 14 Florida Atlantic Owls (9-2) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on FOX.

Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: FOX Sports Networks

Arizona Stats Insights

This season, the Wildcats have a 50.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.5% higher than the 42.2% of shots the Owls' opponents have made.

Arizona is 9-1 when it shoots better than 42.2% from the field.

The Wildcats are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Owls sit at 154th.

The 92.3 points per game the Wildcats average are 24.2 more points than the Owls give up (68.1).

Arizona is 9-1 when scoring more than 68.1 points.

Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

The Owls are shooting 50.8% from the field, 10.8% higher than the 40% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

Florida Atlantic has put together a 9-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 40% from the field.

The Owls are the 154th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 28th.

The Owls score 15.8 more points per game (83.5) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (67.7).

When Florida Atlantic gives up fewer than 92.3 points, it is 9-1.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Arizona scored 85.2 points per game at home last season. In road games, it averaged 77.1 points per contest.

At home, the Wildcats gave up 5.9 fewer points per game (68.6) than on the road (74.5).

When playing at home, Arizona averaged 0.5 fewer three-pointers per game (8.5) than on the road (9). However, it owned a better three-point percentage at home (38.2%) compared to in away games (35.9%).

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Florida Atlantic scored more points at home (82.1 per game) than away (75.9) last season.

In 2022-23, the Owls allowed 3.3 fewer points per game at home (64.2) than on the road (67.5).

Florida Atlantic drained more 3-pointers at home (10.4 per game) than away (9.9) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (37.7%) than on the road (38%).

Arizona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/9/2023 Wisconsin W 98-73 McKale Center 12/16/2023 Purdue L 92-84 Gainbridge Fieldhouse 12/20/2023 Alabama W 87-74 Footprint Center 12/23/2023 Florida Atlantic - T-Mobile Arena 12/29/2023 @ Cal - Haas Pavilion 12/31/2023 @ Stanford - Maples Pavilion

Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule