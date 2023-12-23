For bracketology insights around Bethune-Cookman and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining all you need to know.

How Bethune-Cookman ranks

Record SWAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-4 0-0 NR NR 84

Bethune-Cookman's best wins

On November 15, Bethune-Cookman captured its signature win of the season, a 74-72 victory over the Iona Gaels, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 203) in the RPI rankings. The leading point-getter against Iona was Kerrighan Dunn, who tallied 16 points with seven rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

56-48 on the road over Georgia State (No. 249/RPI) on November 22

68-63 at home over Jacksonville (No. 283/RPI) on November 28

64-57 over Bradley (No. 339/RPI) on November 23

61-35 over Valparaiso (No. 353/RPI) on December 19

Bethune-Cookman's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-2

Based on the RPI, the Wildcats have five wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 45th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Bethune-Cookman is facing the 283rd-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Wildcats have two games left against teams over .500. They have 19 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

Reviewing BCU's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Bethune-Cookman's next game

Matchup: Mercer Bears vs. Bethune-Cookman Wildcats

Mercer Bears vs. Bethune-Cookman Wildcats Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia

