Brandon Montour will be among those on the ice Saturday when his Florida Panthers meet the Vegas Golden Knights at Amerant Bank Arena. Fancy a wager on Montour? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Brandon Montour vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
TV Channel: BSFL, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Montour Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Montour has averaged 23:35 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -5.

Montour has a goal in one of his 16 games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Montour has registered a point in a game three times this season out of 16 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Montour has an assist in three of 16 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability is 45.5% that Montour goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Montour has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Montour Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On defense, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 91 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks ninth.

The team's goal differential (+25) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 16 Games 7 4 Points 4 1 Goals 2 3 Assists 2

