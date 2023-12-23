Broward County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 3:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Broward County, Florida today, we've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Broward County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Plantation High School at Cardinal Gibbons High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 23
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Miami Northwestern High School at Coral Springs High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 23
- Location: Coral Springs, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wellington High School at Cardinal Gibbons High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 23
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
