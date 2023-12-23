Will Carter Verhaeghe Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on December 23?
Should you wager on Carter Verhaeghe to light the lamp when the Florida Panthers and the Vegas Golden Knights meet up on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Carter Verhaeghe score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a goal)
Verhaeghe stats and insights
- In 14 of 32 games this season, Verhaeghe has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Golden Knights.
- On the power play, Verhaeghe has accumulated four goals and two assists.
- He takes 3.6 shots per game, and converts 13.2% of them.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- The Golden Knights have given up 91 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks ninth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.6 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.
Verhaeghe recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|17:31
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/18/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|16:46
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Oilers
|3
|2
|1
|15:44
|Away
|W 5-1
|12/14/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:07
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/12/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|19:04
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/10/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|17:11
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/8/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|16:29
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/6/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|13:37
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/2/2023
|Islanders
|2
|1
|1
|20:52
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|1
|1
|14:21
|Away
|W 5-1
Panthers vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
