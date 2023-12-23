The Florida Panthers, including Carter Verhaeghe, will be in action Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Vegas Golden Knights. Prop bets for Verhaeghe in that upcoming Panthers-Golden Knights matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Carter Verhaeghe vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSFL, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Verhaeghe Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, Verhaeghe has averaged 17:44 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +2.

Verhaeghe has netted a goal in a game 14 times this year in 32 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 18 of 32 games this year, Verhaeghe has registered a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

In 10 of 32 games this year, Verhaeghe has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Verhaeghe goes over his points prop total is 58.8%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Verhaeghe has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Verhaeghe Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded 91 goals in total (2.7 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +25.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 32 Games 7 26 Points 2 15 Goals 1 11 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.